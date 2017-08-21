These photos of people watching the eclipse are better than watching the eclipse

Did you see the eclipse? It was great, wasn’t it? Yes, there’s noting more enjoyable than standing outside and staring at the sky until someone tells you to stop staring at the sky. So much fun!

As underwhelming as it may have been, it was a very special moment that brought the whole country together. Now that it’s over, not only can we can go back to being mad at each other, but we can enjoy these brilliant and totally not unintentionally hilarious images of people trying to look at the eclipse without going blind!





These kids are so stoked about their matching glasses!

This guy really loves cereal:

We found a bunch of people inexplicably playing with boxes outside the Rare office in Washington D.C.

This person thought they could see Jesus:

Excited! #Eclipe2017 from my driveway in StCharles. My FB followers pointed out the face of Jesus. I was focused on the blue dot but… pic.twitter.com/SQmAm0WrFy — Lisa Dent (@LisaDentRadio) August 21, 2017

And Rare’s Matt Naham agreed:

Jeff Sessions was having a blast:

When you wish upon a star pic.twitter.com/cgmIJoWZgP — Michael Hendrix (@michael_hendrix) August 21, 2017

And President Trump loved the eclipse so much, that he removed his glasses to get a better look:

it wasn't an eclipse

the sun was facepalming pic.twitter.com/p6JzFeHOXX — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) August 21, 2017

In the interest of safety, some people made their own eclipses:

Others enjoyed it with their pets:

Pretty sure my dad's eclipse pic is the best eclipse pic pic.twitter.com/qc1lVKLNyA — shannonwoodward (@shannonwoodward) August 21, 2017

The Mooch didn’t even bother with the eclipse. He went to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter instead:

Not quite the eclipse but lots of fun! pic.twitter.com/pMorKIQEfK — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 21, 2017

But seriously, the President actually did this: