This “America’s Got Talent” comedian had the audience in stitches, but was it strong enough to get him to the next round?

Comedian Steven Scott appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent” to compete in the second round of the Judge Cuts, hoping to advance to the show’s live quarterfinals.

In the comedian’s initial audition, he told jokes and beat his chest, and all four judges voted to send Scott to the next round. In his Judge Cuts act, he relived how his mom would tell entire stories on old school answering machines, and he impersonated those messages.





“My mom’s adorable,” Scott said. “She still hasn’t figured out how voicemail works yet.”

He goes on to imitate his mom’s messages, and he even impersonates the sound old answering machines make when fast forwarding through a message.

His performance left the audience and judging panel laughing, but sadly, it wasn’t strong enough for him to advance to the quarterfinals. While Scott wasn’t one of the seven acts chosen to advance, we still love him for this hilarious bit.