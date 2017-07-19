This attempt to reveal a baby’s gender went hilariously wrong

A North Carolina couple tried to find out and reveal the gender of their baby in a fun way, but it went hilariously wrong.

Laura went to the doctor earlier this week but gave her friend the envelope containing the sex of the baby, so neither she nor her husband, Justin, knew the gender. With family in town, it was decided that a Wiffle ball would be filled with powder that was the color corresponding to the gender of the baby.





Laura would pitch the ball to Justin, who would hit it and reveal the baby’s gender. Only Justin hit the ball right back at Jessica, and it hit her in on the lip.

“That’s a YouTube fail!” a voice from off screen says.

“You’re not supposed to hit it that hard!” another voice says.

Laura and Justin weren’t the only couple to fail at revealing their bay’s gender by playing baseball, as the ball wasn’t even hit in this reveal.