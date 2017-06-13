This baby’s over-the-top reaction to his dad’s stinky feet is incredible

This dad has stinky feet, and his baby isn’t a fan.

While he and his wife are playing with their baby, the dad records himself putting one of his feet up to the baby’s face twice. Each time, the baby starts to cry. As soon as his dad puts his foot down, the baby almost immediately cheers up.

However, the dad puts his foot back up on the baby’s highchair, leading to another hilarious cry of distress from the child.





While we feel bad for the baby having to put up with his dad’s stinky feet, his reaction so funny we can’t help but keep watching it.