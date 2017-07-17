This brilliantly bonkers cover of “The Final Countdown” will have you humming for the rest of the day

“The Final Countdown” is an epic anthem by hair metal legends Europe. In the highly unlikely event that you’re unfamiliar with the original version of the song, here it is:

The video at the top of the page — which has much lower production values than the original, but equally bad hair — doesn’t need a lot a set-up. It’s one guy’s cover version of the song.

But what makes it unique is the really weird instrument he uses to perform it.





We have no idea what that instrument is. But the dude playing it is, without a doubt, an absolute badass. Don’t let his appearance fool you. That dude can shred on his accordion-lute-kazoo instrument

If you’re not convinced, just know it could’ve been so much worse: