This guy plays guitar while his dog chills out next to him, and the videos are adorable

We came across this adorable work of art while hunting for funny videos on Reddit. The video — which was uploaded by YouTuber  AcousticTrench — probably wont have you rolling on the floor with laughter, but there’s certainly something oddly amusing about it.

It’s probably the way the dog just lays there as its owner jams away a soothing version of Green Day’s “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.” Its clearly in a very happy place, and watching it snuggle up to the guitar while clutching its cute little elephant toy will make you incredibly happy. Unless you’re some kind of monster.


