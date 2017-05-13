This “honest” parody of every call to your bank is spot-on

In “An Honest Call With Your Bank,” it’s a neat wrap-up of just about every phone call to a bank (or call center). If you’ve ever dealt with anyone over the phone, this one’s for you.

It opens with a woman calling about something she could “easily take care of online” and forgetting or refusing to give her information. She’s been slapped with an overdraft fee for overdrawing her account — and personally blames the phone operator for it, even though she didn’t have anything to do with it.

RELATED: CollegeHumor’s parody video about that friend you have who thinks everyone is flirting with her is spot on





Talk to a manager? Oh, please hold. They even got the hold music down perfectly.

Don’t worry, it’s “resolved.”

“I’ll waive one tiny fee so it feels like you’ve accomplished something on this call,” she says. Then comes the call recap.

While she’s not in a hurry, the caller never wanted to make the call in the first place. “Every minute I’m talking to you is terrible,” she says. The operator, of course, responds in kind.

“It doesn’t matter. You won’t hang up because you’ll feel like a total asshole.”

Ah, customer service.