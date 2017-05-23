This ignorant jaywalker paid the price for trash-talking an unforgiving motorist

Warning: This video contains foul language.

Jaywalking is never a good idea, but it’s an even worse idea when it’s raining — a fact that the jaywalkers in this video learned the hard way.

Of course, it helps if you’re polite too. It’s unlikely that these guys would have been covered in nasty puddle water had they not been excessively aggressive toward the driver of the car.

One of the jaywalkers bashes the vehicle after being told by the driver to stop walking in the middle of the road, so the driver immediately makes a u-turn and catches up with the jaywalkers just as they’re approaching a puddle.





The end result is one happy driver, one happy passenger and two very wet jaywalkers.