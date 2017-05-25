This sassy flower girl’s potty emergency almost ruined a wedding

We can all empathize with this flower girl. She needs to use the bathroom, and she’s not going to let a little thing like some couple’s holy union in the house of God stand in her way.

She’s been bestowed a important role in the ceremony, but she doesn’t care. Right from the get go she shows no interest in fulfilling her flower girl responsibilities. Out of sheer politeness, she makes a half-assed attempt, and aggressively scatters a few flowers on the aisle.





But her bladder-induced rage soon overwhelms her, and she turns around, walks in the opposite direction while throwing an epic tantrum — much to the joy of the other attendees.