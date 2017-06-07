Unlucky tween gets stuck in a swing and lashes out at the person who filmed the whole thing

The tween in this uncomfortable AFV clip found out the hard way that growing up is tough.

Our unnamed tween was frolicking around in a playground when she decided to play on a swing set that was not designed for people her age. She’s obviously going through a lot of changes, so it’s perfectly understandable that she underestimated her size.

Getting in may have been easy, but getting out was different story all together.





Some adult acquaintances attempt to pull her free but to no avail. And she does not take too kindly to being filmed. “Turn the video off!” she yells at the unidentified camerawoman.

Sadly, the video cuts off before it’s conclusion, so we’ll never know if the girl was saved.