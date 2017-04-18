Rare Humor

Watch a guy get turned into a human nacho platter in this gross but oddly appetizing video

The guys at Good Mythical Morning have pulled of another disgusting challenge. This time Rhett decides to turn his co-host, Link, into a human nacho platter. If you’re confused about what that might entail, let us fill you in: Basically, Link lays down while Rhett covers him in a variety of ingredients, like queso, minced meat and pico de gallo. It’s gross, but fun.

It’s bizarre to watch a drown man pour and place meats, cheeses, and sauces on another grown man. But we came away from the whole thing with a hankering for some nachos.


And if you’re concerned about health and safety, don’t worry: Link donned a pair of goggles before embarking on this incredibly messy challenge. He’s not a complete maniac.

