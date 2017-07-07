Watch this adorable baby Whip and Nae Nae with help from her dad

A dad teamed up with his baby for an adorable and hilarious dance video.

The pair dance to Silento’s “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” but the video is anything but ordinary. The baby sits on top of her dad’s head, which is covered by a shirt that is buttoned to the top. As a result, you can only see the little girl’s head, not her dad’s, and she sits there as he does the Whip and Nae Nae.





At one point during the dance, you can see the girl breaks into a huge smile. It’s clear she loves that she gets to be a part of this weird dance, or she can see what she and her dad look like in a mirror and thinks the image is too hilarious to handle.