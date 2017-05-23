Watch this beautiful newswoman’s hilarious reaction when a playful pup hopped on set

A newswoman in Russia was in the middle of her report when a pup decided to pop into the picture and steal the shot. At first, we can only hear the dog’s breathing and notice its head appearing behind her. Then, moments after mentioning Vladimir Putin, the newswoman hears a bark and her expression is priceless.

RELATED: This news anchor had a memorable response to being caught daydreaming

She seems to try to keep delivering the news, but then her four-legged co-anchor decides that he’s going to hop on on the desk and sniff around. The poor woman yells something, then, according to the video description, declares “this is why I like cats.”





RELATED: When the cameras started rolling, this newswoman was all yawns

Thankfully she manages to return to her segment with the professionalism that we have come to expect from the Russian media.