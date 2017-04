As we’ve previously mentioned, we’ve been trawling the internet looking for hilarious YouTube videos that don’t get enough love. During our hunt, we came across this hilarious video uploaded by YouTube user Pecos Hank.

RELATED: This guy plays guitar while his dog chills out next to him, and the videos are adorable

It’s a short video, and we don’t want to give anything away, but make you sure you watch until the end. Oh, and turn the sound on.