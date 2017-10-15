We can’t stop cracking up at “SNL’s” portrayal of the world’s worst hotel concierge

In this oddly accurate “Saturday Night Live” sketch, Mikey Day plays a recently-released American documentary filmmaker who was being help captive in North Korea. Day’s character is spending his first night stateside in a swanky hotel courtesy of the U.S. government. There’s just one problem: the concierge is the most annoying human on the planet! (Played perfectly by guest host Kumail Nanjiani.)

After dealing with Nanjiani’s annoying concierge for a few minutes, it’s obvious that Day’s exhausted character wishes he were back in North Korea. Day is annoyed when he gets placed in a room next to a screaming couple, played by Leslie Jones and Chris Redd, and his annoyance is amplified when the concierge repeatedly asks the recently-released filmmaker if he wants to check out the hotel’s “stargazer lounge.” A lot of the sketch’s humor comes from the repetition of this term — which Nanjiani nails every time.





Despite its farcical nature, the sketch was weirdly relatable — we’ve all dealt with an overly enthusiastic or pushy hotel employee! And unlike a lot of “SNL” skits, the one actually ended with a strong joke.

