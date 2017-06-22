While you’ve been wasting your time on Facebook, there’s an entire slice of the internet dedicated to birds with arms

The internet is one of the few inventions that the world will look back on as having changed the world completely. We don’t want to say that it’s more influential than the wheel, but we tweet more than we drive. While there are plenty of people who claim that they’ve got the hang of this “web surfing” thing, the internet is still very young. So young, in fact, that the men credited with inventing it are still alive.

Mostly, the internet is a frustrating sphere, populated by adult videos, defunct MySpace pages and babbling journalists. However, every once in a while, you stumble upon a gem, like the Reddit page entitled “Birds with Arms” which is dedicated to — you guessed it — birds with arms.

This one is probably our favorite, because of course it is.

Imgur/Fat_Head

This one is more American than Apple Pie.

reddit/meggaladon

Shreddin’

imgur/mobuco

This little guy is upset about something.

imgur/skyleach

We’d watch this.

reddit/LonelyBarbarian

He just needs a hug.

reddit/Mr-Lucius-Needful

He’s taking it one day at a time.

Reddit/boggerzmann

Maybe this is a modern T-Rex descendant?

imgur/brunomiguel

He’s not mad at you; he’s disappointed

imgur/SimplyExtraordinary

No words.

Reddit/theThinkingThat

Don’t mess with this guy.

reddit/IcedFish

This is one buff owl.

Reddit/Revinginator239