Woman who probably thought her parasailing adventure was over gets a surprise after landing on the boat

This woman got to enjoy some scenery from the sky while she was parasailing, but she got an unfortunate surprise after landing back on the boat.

The video from AFV shows the woman landing smoothly on the boat after her parasailing adventure. She probably thought she was done with the parasail, but the parasail had other ideas. As the woman walks away, the parasail gets caught in the wind, and it ends up flying into the woman, knocking her to the ground.





The incident isn’t serious, though, as the woman laughs it off.