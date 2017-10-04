Yankees pitcher accidentally hits his own catcher in the groin, and everyone felt it
AP Photo/Kathy Willens
Rare Humor

Yankees pitcher accidentally hits his own catcher in the groin, and everyone felt it

Article will continue after advertisement

Ouch! One of the nastiest sporting injuries of all time occurred in a recent MLB wildcard game between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins. And yes, it involved a ball to the groin.

Gary Sanchez was trying to help the Yankees clinch the game when the incident occurred.

RELATED: The Simpsons skewered and slayed “Game Of Thrones” in their season premiere

The reaction of Yankees pitcher David Robertson — the man responsible for the ball-crushing error — pretty much summed up the feelings of everyone watching.


Obviously, the gaffe sent ball-bearing twitter user into a state of pure shock, and then came “Simpsons” references:

Sanchez was eventually able to carry on with the game, and led his team to victory, which is a small consolation considering the immense pain he was no doubt in.

Here’s hoping he won’t only be remembered as the man who got hit in the nuts with a wayward baseball.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement