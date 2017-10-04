Yankees pitcher accidentally hits his own catcher in the groin, and everyone felt it

Ouch! One of the nastiest sporting injuries of all time occurred in a recent MLB wildcard game between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins. And yes, it involved a ball to the groin.
Gary Sanchez was trying to help the Yankees clinch the game when the incident occurred.
The reaction of Yankees pitcher David Robertson — the man responsible for the ball-crushing error — pretty much summed up the feelings of everyone watching.
Obviously, the gaffe sent ball-bearing twitter user into a state of pure shock, and then came “Simpsons” references:
Sanchez was eventually able to carry on with the game, and led his team to victory, which is a small consolation considering the immense pain he was no doubt in.
Here’s hoping he won’t only be remembered as the man who got hit in the nuts with a wayward baseball.