A CNN contributor is getting raked over the coals for his anti-gun tweet after a congressman was shot

David Frum, a CNN contributor and and senior editor at The Atlantic, was heavily criticized on Wednesday morning, after Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot and wounded at a baseball field outside Washington, D.C. Scalise and other elected officials, including Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Senator Jeff Flake (R-Az.) were practicing for the annual congressional baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. A shooter opened fire on the group, including their staffers, and several members of the United States Capitol Police. Five people, including Scalise, were wounded before the shooter was neutralized.

In the wake of the shooting, many commentators and pundits took to Twitter to express their condolences to the victims and families, trying to make sense of the day’s tragedy. One of those was pundits was Frum.





“Virginia: No background checks No licensing No registration No permit [required] for concealed carry of long guns Open carry long guns & handguns,” Frum wrote on Twitter.

Frum was quickly criticized for his comments. Many believed that it was wrong for him to politicize an event, as information about the incident was still lacking. Others felt that his comment wasn’t accurate and began fighting him on the specifics.