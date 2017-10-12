Doctors have looked at the Las Vegas shooter’s brain — what they didn’t find is unsettling

Mass murderer Stephen Paddock, upon examination of his brain by doctors who have begun his autopsy, does not appear to have brain abnormalities that police “expect[ed] to find.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal spoke to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a familiar face to those who watched the news come in immediately after the shooting and beyond, and the sheriff said that preliminary examination of Paddock’s brain did not yield any abnormalities.

“All those things that you would expect to find, we have not found,” he said.

You may recall that the shooter’s brother, Eric Paddock, said he never saw any of this coming and believed that the “only thing possible” was that “[something] broke in his [brother’s] head.”

“I’m hoping they cut open his brain and find something. There’s a data point missing,” Paddock said after finding out that his brother had murdered 58 people and wounded hundreds more.

That data point is still missing, but the Review-Journal did note two other important things: We don’t yet know the toxicology results and we do know that Dr. Steven Winkler prescribed Paddock an anti-anxiety drug as recently as June.