It only took a couple of seconds for people to slam “obtuse” CNN for this Texas shooting tweet

People saw right through this one.
A CNN tweet that went up on Sunday about the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, holding its first service since 26 of its congregants were brutally murdered, missed the mark, according to the near universal negative reaction on social media.
The tweet in question, which has received hundreds of close-to-identical responses, got backlash for saying 25 people were killed and also an unborn child.
“A Texas church has held its first service since a gunman opened fire, killing 25 people and an unborn child one week ago,” CNN’s tweet read.
Some of the most liked responses were the ones that called CNN “obtuse.”
Many others simply replied by saying “So, 26.”
Still others accused CNN of letting its political agenda show.
Finally, someone wondered if CNN’s PR department even meets in real life.
It’s, of course, not the first or last time CNN has incited the ire of people on social media.
Most recently, a photo of Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell holding hands elicited a strong condemnation.
As we reported previously, two of the victims of the Texas church shooting were identified as Crystal Holcombe and her unborn daughter.
Eight of Holcombe’s family members, along with her unborn child, were killed. Her husband John and two other children survived.