It only took a couple of seconds for people to slam “obtuse” CNN for this Texas shooting tweet

People saw right through this one.

A CNN tweet that went up on Sunday about the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, holding its first service since 26 of its congregants were brutally murdered, missed the mark, according to the near universal negative reaction on social media.

The tweet in question, which has received hundreds of close-to-identical responses, got backlash for saying 25 people were killed and also an unborn child.

A Texas church has held its first service since a gunman opened fire, killing 25 people and an unborn child one week ago https://t.co/GcPUdLK7cz pic.twitter.com/N5dDIm7asZ — CNN (@CNN) November 12, 2017

“A Texas church has held its first service since a gunman opened fire, killing 25 people and an unborn child one week ago,” CNN’s tweet read.





Some of the most liked responses were the ones that called CNN “obtuse.”

Is saying 25 and 1 for 26 being poetic kinda like saying 4 score and 7 for 87? Or are you just being obtuse? 🤔🙄 — Ed Hansberry🇺🇸 (@EdHans) November 13, 2017

Many others simply replied by saying “So, 26.”

So 26 — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) November 13, 2017

so… 26 people you mean? — Esther Fleece (@EstherFleece) November 13, 2017

26 people. That's 26 dead people who, however young, have been taken from this world too soon. — Thomas Jefferson (@tommyjrev) November 13, 2017

Still others accused CNN of letting its political agenda show.

Pretty disgusting how the police report says 26 and you only say 25. You've clearly applied a political agenda to this title. — Aaron Covert (@CovertAaron) November 13, 2017

Finally, someone wondered if CNN’s PR department even meets in real life.

Seriously do y'all meet to see how y'all can dig your PR grave deeper and deeper? — ryanmeyer (@ryanmeyer) November 13, 2017

It’s, of course, not the first or last time CNN has incited the ire of people on social media.

Most recently, a photo of Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell holding hands elicited a strong condemnation.

You are probably too young to realize that people used to get polio in this country. Childhood polio isn't funny. — Hattie Kauffman (@Hatsfree) October 16, 2017

As we reported previously, two of the victims of the Texas church shooting were identified as Crystal Holcombe and her unborn daughter.

Eight of Holcombe’s family members, along with her unborn child, were killed. Her husband John and two other children survived.