NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch is targeting new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci for his past stance on gun control

The introduction of new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci to the American public has included the resurfacing of old tweets that reflect views contrary to many of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s policy positions. The differences involved abortion, the need (or lack thereof) for a wall on the Mexican border, climate change and gun control.

Anthony Scaramucci: I bought you a @MomsDemand t-shirt and sending invite to next DC chapter meeting. Help us kill silencer and CCR bills. pic.twitter.com/ZYI8NUdsVT — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 21, 2017

The latter topic caught the attention of National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch, who was not exactly pleased with Scaramucci’s beliefs — at least the ones he held before he joined the administration.

Scaramucci tweeted Sunday that he was deleting past tweets that aren’t in line with his new boss, declaring “full transparency,” although critics argued that deleting his past positions actually provides less transparency.





Full transparency: I'm deleting old tweets. Past views evolved & shouldn't be a distraction. I serve @POTUS agenda & that's all that matters — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 22, 2017

Some of Scaramucci’s past positions on gun control include these tweets:

“We (the USA) has 5% of the world’s population but 50% of the world’s guns. Enough is enough. It is just common sense it apply more controls

“@laurasgoldman I don’t support that legislation, never had, I have always been for strong gun control laws.”

Those were fighting words to Loesch, who took to Twitter to express her disgust.

NRA spox deleted this tweet criticizing Scaramucci for past support for gun control pic.twitter.com/ROkBif7U5u — Mike Hayes (@michaelhayes) July 21, 2017

She responded to BuzzFeed News’ Mike Hayes’ tweet:

You’re talking about someone responsible for presenting President’s message to public. Not a policy maker, but a narrative maker, so, huge. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 21, 2017

And she also added these tweets:

I hope you’ve changed your mind on this. https://t.co/0LYBpqLYag — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 21, 2017

I hope so. I wish he was on the same page as POTUS. I know Trump supports national reciprocity. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 21, 2017

However, the NRA made sure to clarify that Loesch was speaking out solely on her own behalf and not as a representative of the NRA. Jennifer Baker, the NRA’s director of public affairs, issued statements to the media saying the organization has no official statement on the hiring of Scaramucci and Loesch was speaking for her herself.

“Dana Loesch was not speaking on behalf of the National Rifle Association when she commented on recent White House personnel decisions,” Baker told The Hill.