They picked the wrong target: two armed robbers were shot dead on camera by a California homeowner

A Brentwood, Calif., man shot dead two men who tried to rob his home, and the moments he opened fire were caught on surveillance camera.

The robbers were armed with a pistol.

The fatal shooting occurred Wednesday night.

A neighbor speaking to KTVU, Reggie Nichols, said that the homeowner told him four men tried to break into the home and steal a safe, but he shot two of them dead. Nichols said the incident “ticked [him] off.”





“I’m ticked off, because this kind of stuff doesn’t happen around here,” he said. “It’s a good neighborhood. It’s been a really long time since something like this.”

Surveillance footage captured by one neighbor showed the moments the homeowner fired away in self-defense.

Police say the man will not be charged, as it appears to be a clear-cut case of self-defense.

“The preliminary information shows it to be a home-invasion robbery,” Lt. Walter O’Grodnick said. “Two suspects. One with a firearm. They presented a threat, and the shooting was prompted in self-defense.”

According to the East Bay Times, the robbers entered the home around 11:15 p.m. and are said to have been in their 30s.

The homeowner and the deceased have not been named.