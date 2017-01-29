This snowy shower prank is proof that revenge is best served cold

They say “revenge is best served cold,” and this woman found that out the hard way.

After pranking her husband with shaving cream pancakes, Nikki of the popular YouTube channel Pranksters in Love got her just desserts when John decided to get his revenge.

As she was singing away in the shower, John was outside collecting snow to dump on his wife.

By the sounds of her screams, she definitely wasn’t expecting that kind of a cold shower!



