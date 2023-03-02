Brooke Shields Says She Discovered Her Power In New Documentary Teaser

The trailer for Brooke Shields’ new documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields was released on Wednesday. ABC News premiered the teaser.

In it, she talked about how the project has given her a sense of strength.

“I spent my life owing people things and doing whatever they wanted,” she shares in the trailer. “Finally, I asked myself, ‘Who will I be if I don’t allow that anymore?’”

All About It

A poetic description of the project has been released as well.

“A galvanizing look at actor, model, and icon Brooke Shields as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power. Holding a mirror up to a society that objectifies women and girls, her story shows the perils and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world. The film follows Shields through her extraordinary childhood and complex relationship with her mother and manager, Teri Shields. Shields’ professional career began at only 11 months old, working as a child model before starring in Louis Malle’s controversial film ‘Pretty Baby’ at the age of 12.”

“She became the face of the eighties with Calvin Klein jeans ads, and leading roles in ‘The Blue Lagoon’ and ‘Endless Love’, navigating the unrelenting scrutiny of the press and a culture that wanted to commodify her. After defying stereotypes by going to college, Shields re-enters the entertainment industry as an adult, but it isn’t until she begins to trust herself and her instincts that she’s able to find her identity and voice.”

To Screens

Lana Wilson is the director of the project. She’s worked on other documentaries like After Tiller, The Departure, and Miss America.

Pretty Baby will premiere on Hulu on April 3rd.

