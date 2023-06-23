Michael J. Fox Celebrates His Wife’s 63rd Birthday With Sweet Tribute: ‘Forever Summer Girl’ 

Michael J. Fox shared a heartwarming tribute to his beloved wife on Thursday. He included several adorable pictures of the couple with their four children – Sam Michael, 34, twin daughters Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, who are both 28, and their youngest daughter Esmé Annabelle, is 21.

Lasting Love

“‘She showers the people she loves with love, she shows them the way that she feels,’” Fox posted to Instagram.

“Happy happy birthday @tracy.pollan” he added. “My forever Summer girl, my love, my best friend, and the most beautiful amazing mom to our four stupendous kids.”

He concluded, “Love love love you. 🌻🎂☀️ ❤️” to which Pollan responded in the comments, “Love this and you!!!!😍😍😍”

The pair has been married for 34 years. They recently spoke with PEOPLE about how they continue to support each other.

“I think we really listen to each other, we are there for each other when we need each other,” Pollan shared. “And then we also give each other space when that’s needed. Just feeling off of what’s needed at the moment and trying to be there.”

“Tracy gives our family everything that we need. Any good in our family, anything good that we do, comes from her,” Fox added.

Going Strong

PHOTO: NOAM GALAI/GETTY

The couple opened up to PEOPLE in October, sharing their secret to a long-lasting relationship. Despite the challenges they’ve faced, including Fox’s battle with Parkinson’s.

“It’s assuming the best from the person you live with until you are actually presented with the worst. And same with our parenting: It’s also how we are with our kids,” she said, as Fox continued, “It is all about acceptance.”

Fox also talked about embracing family in his health struggles. “My best life now is I enjoy my family so much,” he said. “Tracy and the kids are amazing. I know that sounds boring, it sounds like a fairy tale, but we’ve been married 30-something years, so we’ve got something figured out.”