5 Killed After Car Hits Bridge Barricade and Falls into Creek

Five cousins died as the result of the car in which they were riding plummeting into a creek alongside a rural Mississippi road.

All five of the deceased were teenagers between the ages of 12 and 19. A 14-year-old girl survived the crash and was able to get help.

The tragedy happened near Batesville, about an hour south of Memphis, with authorities saying the vehicle hit a bridge barricade before crashing into the creek.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident in a Facebook post.

“The PCSO extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims of last night’s wreck on Curtis Road,” the agency wrote.

Sheriff Shane Phelps said the 14-year-old survivor was able to climb atop the vehicle while it was submerged in the creek.

“She jumped into the creek and was able to get to the bank and climb up to (the road) and wave someone down,” Phelps said, via WREG.

All five of the victims attended school in the South Panola School District, some currently so.

“South Panola School District is heartbroken and saddened by the tragic passing of five of our current and former students,” the district said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, faculty and staff, and classmates,” the statement added.

