A Munchausen by Proxy Accusation Results In A Mother Committing Suicide

Maya Kowalski is speaking out about her difficult medical situation, and how the claims of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy that were made against her mother, Beata Kowalski, resulted in her suicide.

Seeking Treatment

Photo: Mikaela Martin

Maya, 17, and her father Jack have experienced the pain caused by her rare neurological disorder. In 2015, Maya, nine at the time, started getting asthma attacks, headaches, and lesions on her arms and legs. Her feet began to cramp and curl, leaving many doctors perplexed by her symptoms, with one even saying that it was all in her head.

“But Maya would be crying 24/7,” Jack, 61, shared. “We knew she wasn’t faking.”

Beata, Maya’s mother, was informed of a rare neurological condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). This disorder can bring about constant or intermittent pain in the limbs, a burning feeling, and extreme discomfort to the touch. Even mundane activities, such as measuring blood pressure, can become extremely painful.

Maya’s family sought help from Dr. Anthony Kirkpatrick, an anesthesiologist and pharmacologist in Tampa. Dr. Kirkpatrick specializes in Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), and he was able to diagnose Maya with this condition.

CRPS “is an abnormal function of the sympathetic nervous system,” Dr. Kirkpatrick shared. Over time, “your senses get ramped up so if a drop of water touches your skin, it can feel like somebody’s jabbing you with a knife.”

Dr. Kirkpatrick began treating Maya with infusions of the anesthetic drug ketamine, but her symptoms persisted. He then proposed a more extreme solution: a five-day ‘ketamine coma’, which would flood her nervous system with a high dose of the drug and essentially ‘reset’ it. This procedure is still experimental and not approved by the FDA, so the family had to go to Mexico in order to have it done.

The treatment posed a risk, but Maya’s father Jack said “it was the only hope we had.”

“I felt amazing,” Maya shared. She kept getting ketamine infusions to manage her flare-ups caused by CRPS, a disorder that can be managed but not cured.

Egregious Injustice

@justicefortreclay Take Care Of Maya is a shocking true story coming to Netflix on June 19th. This documentary will hopefully help educate and spread awareness on the medical misdiagnoses of child abuse. TRUST me, thousands of families all over are being falsely accused of child abuse, resulting in having their children wrongfully removed from their loving homes/families and even resulting in wrongful convictions. Please go to FB pages: Parents Behind the Pinwheels and Fractured Families to learn more about the families who have been impacted by the medical misdiagnosis of child abuse. I never in my life imagined my family would experience the misdiagnosis of child abuse, but here we are stuck in the controversy of the SBS(Shaken Baby Syndrome) theory. It’s any parents or families WORST nightmare. I’m happy and fortunate to have learned early on in my son’s case about the junk science used in these wrongful cases. I will continue to educate, expose, and spread awareness on these cases as I work towards getting my son and grandbaby justice. So, please do yourself a favor and watch this documentary on the 19th and spread awareness as this could happen to you or someone you know.. I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy.. ✌🏽🖤✊🏾 -Michelle Maya Kowalski was just ten years old when her parents brought her to John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital back in 2016 with unusual symptoms. From there, no one could have predicted what lay ahead for the young girl and her family. Though the child was in pain, doctors seemed to place the blame on her mother, claming her mother Baeta had made up the whole thing in order to get attention. As a result, Maya was separated from her parents and taken into custody, leaving her family devastated and raising questions about the US childcare system. The reality of the situation was much more complicated as the youngster would later be diagnosed with a complex and misunderstood condition. Take Care of Maya recounts and examines these events, and how a broken system led to Maya being taken away from her family and her mother eventually taking her own life. #netflix #documentary #mustsee #medicallycomplex #shakenbabysyndrome #sbs #misdiagnosed #advocate #foryou #fyp ♬ original sound – JusticeForTreClay

In October of 2016, Maya was rushed to the ER with severe stomach pain. Her parents explained her CRPS to the attending physicians and asked for the ketamine treatment.

Hospital staff were concerned when they heard the request and contacted child protective services. An investigative team later accused Beata of child abuse due to Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

A psychological evaluation, ordered by the court, eventually decided that Beata did not have a mental illness. However, only a week after Maya was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital, she was taken into state custody and had to stay there for over three months, away from her family.

“One day I was in the ICU, and my mom kissed me on the forehead and was like, ‘I love you. I’ll see you tomorrow.’ I never saw her again,” Maya shared. “I was medically kidnapped. I tried being hopeful, but there was a point where I thought, ‘I’m never getting out of this place.’”

Without Maya, Beata “was deteriorating.” According to Jack, “She would stay up and research and hardly eat.” When a judge during the hearing denied Beata a chance to hug her daughter, it “destroyed her.”

Beata, 43, tragically passed away by suicide in January 2017, after not seeing her daughter for over 87 days. She wrote an email that was found after her death. “I’m sorry, but I no longer can take the pain being away from Maya and being treated like a criminal. I cannot watch my daughter suffer in pain and keep getting worse.”

“This little girl was already hurting, and now I had to tell her that her mother’s passed,” Jack shared. “It was horrible.”

Five days after her hospital stay, Maya was released into her dad’s care and went home to Venice, Florida. There, she faced the physical pain of her condition as well as the emotional pain of her mother’s death. Jack reported that her health had declined while in the hospital, as she was not receiving ketamine treatments. Unfortunately, a court order prevented her from getting ketamine treatments upon her release.

The family ventured into less effective treatments that were avoidably painful. “We worked with her slowly: water therapy, things like that, but it was horrible — after losing my wife, I thought my daughter was next.”

It was a full year and a half before Maya was able to walk unassisted again.

A lawsuit has been filed against the hospital and the trial is set to take place in September, more than six years after Beata passed away. “For us as a family to move on, we need to fulfill my mom’s wish and fight,” Maya shared. “I want justice for my mom.”

The Kowalski’s story will unfold in a new documentary Take Care of Maya. It’s set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival and will stream everywhere on June 19.