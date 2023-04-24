Kamala Harris Calls The Food and Drug Administration the ‘Federal Drug Administration’ In Latest Flub (Video)

During a recent interview with Telemundo, Vice President Kamala Harris referred to the Food and Drug Administration, often referred to as the FDA, as the ‘Federal Drug Administration’.

It appears that Harris is unaware of the actual name of the FDA. How could she not know what FDA stands for after serving as Vice President, Senator, and Attorney General of California?

See a clip of that moment below…

Kamala Harris refers to the "Federal Drug Administration," which does not exist pic.twitter.com/m9SB48icKi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 22, 2023

The New York Post reports on the flub….

Vice President Kamala Harris butchered the name for the FDA in an interview about abortion rights that aired Friday. Harris mistakenly said the Federal Drug Administration approved the abortion pill mifepristone more than two decades ago — but such an agency doesn’t exist. The Food and Drug Administration is the correct title for the administration also referred to as the FDA, which signed off on the abortion drug. The veep was speaking with Noticias Telemundo’s Vanessa Hauc about the current state of abortion in the country when she made the error. She brought up the ongoing court battle over the FDA’s decision to approve mifepristone — which is often used with a second drug to end pregnancies without the need for surgery — in 2000. “On the mifepristone issue, it’s politicians finding a court, targeting a specific court that they thought would be helpful to them, to take a medication off the market, which was approved 20 years ago by the Federal Drug Administration,” Harris said. https://nypost.com/2023/04/23/vp-harris-says-wrong-name-for-fda-in-interview-about-mifepristone/

Between Biden and his gaffes, and Harris being unaware of the names of the agencies she is supposedly under control of, it seems that nobody is home at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

This Administration continues to be a complete embarrassment to the United States in more ways than one.