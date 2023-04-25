Armed Duo Posing as FedEx Workers Rob Elderly Clerk at NYC Store; Suspect Hilariously Falls During Escape

Two armed robbers posing as FedEx workers robbed a 72-year-old store clerk, but they may have been in trouble if they absolutely, positively had to deliver what they stole overnight.

That’s because one of them took quite a spill during the getaway.

And actually, they are in trouble. They just have yet to be caught.

Anyway, the holdup took place at an electronics store in Soho, with the suspects holding the store employee at gunpoint. A video of the crime was released by the NYPD.

NYPD Searching for Suspects

***Additional images*** Tips can also be anonymously posted to our website https://t.co/Y4AqQDU5Yy pic.twitter.com/8kwEvDfeor — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 24, 2023

The two culprits showed up bright and early, arriving at the store at 7:30 a.m., with at least one of them wearing a FedEx shirt and claiming to have a package for delivery, authorities said.

One of the suspects fell before getting back to his feet and stealing $1,500 from the senior citizen employee, who got pistol-whipped. They then tried to open the store’s safe — but failed.

In other words, they went through all this for what really amounts to just a little bit of money. Real FedEx employees would never handle their jobs so frivolously with so little reward. Of that, you can be sure.

The victim received treatment at the scene but was said to have emerged from the lame hold-up OK.

