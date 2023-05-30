Elizabeth Holmes Reports to Texas Federal Prison to Begin 11-Year Sentence

According to the Bureau of Federal Prisons, Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the now-defunct blood-testing company Theranos, has surrendered and will begin serving her 11-year, three-month prison sentence.

Prison Term

Sherri Holmes, aged 39, reported to the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas. This minimum-security prison facility houses 655 female offenders and is located 100 miles away from Houston, where Holmes was raised.

Inmates will have job assignments and can take part in wellness programs, religious services, and recreational activities, as stated in the handbook.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

In 2022, Holmes was found guilty of four fraud charges related to her medical startup, which had tricked investors out of millions of dollars.

Holmes’ lawyers submitted a 132-page appeal earlier this year, asserting that the conviction was wrong and that Holmes did not try to mislead investors. They also asked for a reduction in Holmes’ prison sentence.

“The government’s case largely parroted the public narrative,” the appeal stated. “The government put front and center the claim that Holmes knowingly and intentionally misrepresented to investors the capabilities of Theranos’s technology.”

Official Records

She asked to be allowed to remain outside of prison during her appeal of the conviction, but her request was denied.

In April, Holmes gave birth to her second child. Evans, her partner and a hotel heir, wrote a sentencing memo to the court asking for a lighter sentence for Holmes. He said that if she were given a harsher sentence, she would miss out on important moments with their two young children.

“Her kids might see her for a few hours on the weekend[s],” criminal justice reform advocate, Lynn Espejo told PEOPLE.

Holmes is allowed 15 minutes of calling time per day, up to a total of 300 minutes per month. She also has the chance to make video calls. She will have family visits for four hours per month, “but usually the prison can provide more,” the prison site outlined.

In 2014, Holmes made headlines as the founder and CEO of Theranos. This company misled investors by claiming that its technology could conduct hundreds of medical tests with only a small amount of blood.

At her trial, Holmes faced eleven counts of fraud for misrepresentations made to investors and patients of her Silicon Valley business. The jury found Holmes guilty of four of the charges: three of wire fraud, and one of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

.