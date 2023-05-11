Man Shot After Trying to Break Up Altercation in Hollywood

A man is intensive care after trying to intervene and help a stranger during a confrontation outside a Mexican restaurant in Hollywood, Calif.

The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. local time outside the popular El Compadre Mexican restaurant, where an individual was being attacked, per KTLA. Jorge Ramirez-Galdamez, 42, is an artistic event creator who had been hired by the restaurant and attempted to break up the fight when he was shot.

“We were cleaning things up, putting our equipment away for the night and these two cars pull up, looked like they were already having an altercation,” Ramirez-Galdamez told KTLA.

It appeared the fight involved two groups of people and a man punching a woman.

“This guy came out of the backseat, ran to the other vehicle and through the window, while the window was down, proceeded to punch this woman repeatedly and then continued to open the door and punch her while she was unconscious,” Ramirez-Galdamez said.

Ramirez-Galdamez tried to come to the woman’s defense when the attacker pulled out a gun and shot him in the stomach, he said.

He added that he has no regrets about trying to help the woman.

“There’s a lot of people that would turn the other cheek and just walk away,” he told KTLA. “I couldn’t live with that on my conscience, knowing that poor girl could have been dead, and I could have done something about it.”

Ramirez-Galdamez is the married father of five and is expected to make a full recovery, KTLA reported.

The suspect remains at large as police investigate the incident.