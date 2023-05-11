Men Wear Gorilla Suits to Scare Yellowstone Tourists Into Thinking They Are a Bear

Yep… even with the help of binoculars tourists were fooled by a gorilla suit. Yellowstone National Park is one of the most beautiful places to visit in the US. Yellowstone attracts millions of visitors every year. While there, visitors can expect to see animals of all shapes, sizes, and species including wolves, elk, bison, and you guessed it, bears.

The US is full of natural wonders and beauty just waiting to be seen and experienced. One thing you will notice as you begin your journey is that at each one of them, visitors are easily persuaded to pull over and admire the scenery. When wildlife gets involved people are doubly enthralled. One of the pinnacles of animal sighting is none other than the bear. I may not be as acclaimed an outdoorsman as Bear Grylls… but I can tell you that pulling over for a mediocre bear pic is definitely worth it.

Videos by Rare

The guys in the video below were well aware of this fact. To set the stage, the friends used a gorilla costume and had one guy go stand strategically on a hill near the road. The boys had this to their advantage: bears eat berries, nuts, and other vegetation that can often be found near the road. Once the ‘bear’ was in place, the other guys in the group went to observe their friend from the road.

Men Wear Gorilla Suits to Scare Yellowstone Tourists

The guys gazing up the hillside grabbed the attention of tourists and brought a multitude of people to a stop. The intrigued visitors pulled out cameras, and binoculars and stared at the majestic animal. No one in the amassed group of people was able to tell that the bear was actually just a dude in a gorilla costume. Thankfully a highly educated man was able to share many facts about bears, including the astutely observed one on the hill. At the end of the video, the friends show the caravan of cars and people that were completely bought-in to the hilarious joke.

Well, good job guys, and for any of you National Park travelers, if you ever suspect you are viewing a man in a gorilla costume, we recommend that you reference Outdoors.com for all your adventure needs. (Cannot guarantee better eyesight or common sense.)