Mother Found Guilty of Murdering Her Four Infants Granted Pardon After Two Decades Behind Bars

An Australian mother who spent the past 20 years in jail after being convicted of smothering her four children has been set free.

Videos by Rare

Kathleen Folbigg was found guilty of murdering her children — Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura. Each died before their second birthday. But preliminary findings of a review into her conviction found “reasonable doubt” as to her guilt for all four deaths, New South Wales Attorney General Michael Daley told reporters. She, therefore, has been pardoned.

“There is a reasonable doubt as to Ms. Folbigg’s guilt of the manslaughter of her child Caleb, the infliction of grievous bodily harm on her child Patrick and the murder of her children Patrick, Sarah and Laura,” Daley said at a press conference.

“I have reached a view that there is reasonable doubt as to the guilt of Ms. Folbigg of those offenses.”

Per ABC News, new evidence suggests that Folbigg’s children each died of natural causes. Folbigg, now 55, was granted pardon by New South Wales Gov. Margaret Beazley and has been released from jail.

Kathleen Folbigg

Back in 2003, Folbigg said she found each of her four children lifeless while in their crib. Each died separately between 1989 and 1999. Daley said he learned last week from a forensic expert that modern scientific evidence put Folbigg’s conviction in the deaths in doubt.

She was denied bail in 2004.

“This has been a terrible ordeal for everyone concerned and I hope that our actions today can put some closure on this 20-year-old matter,” Daley said.

He added that the children’s father, Craig Folbigg, had been informed of the decision.

“I am thinking of him today as well. It will be a tough day for him,” Daley said.

Kathleen Folbigg was expected to be officially released from prison by Tuesday.

“I think we all have to put ourselves in Ms. Folbigg’s shoes and let her now have the space that she needs to get on with her life and not to harass her or pursue her in any way,” Daley said. “This has been a 20-year long ordeal for her and if she’s not out already she will be soon and wish her well for the rest of her life.”