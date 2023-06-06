Arrests Made After Traffic Stop Reveals Large Amount of Stolen Copper, a ‘Serious Problem’

Two people were arrested in Jackson County, Missouri, after a routine traffic stop revealed there were large amounts of stolen copper inside the vehicle, police said, via KCTV.

Videos by Rare

Yes, people are stealing copper these days, it seems. In fact, according to Sheriff Darryl Forte, copper theft has been a “serious problem” in Jackson County, KCTV relayed.

The FBI described copper thieves as “threatening US critical infrastructure by targeting electrical sub-stations, cellular towers, telephone land lines, railroads, water wells, construction sites, and vacant homes for lucrative profits.” They often engage in the “sale of contraband” after lifting the copper, per the FBI.

Thieves looking for copper will often climb utility lines as they look to steal material, KCTV reported. What they end up cutting, can create massive expenses and issues for communications companies and their customers. That includes phone and internet disruptions.

Some thieves have been known to even cut the catalytic converter off vehicles.

Just last month, AT&T felt compelled to offer a reward for information that would lead to arrests after a string of copper thefts.

“Organized groups of drug addicts, gang members, and metal thieves are conducting large scale thefts from electric utilities, warehouses, foreclosed and vacant properties, and oil well sites for tens of thousands of dollars in illicit proceeds per month,” the FBI said on its website.

Read More: Man Arrested for Recording Cruise Ship Passengers in Bathroom