Texas Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 9th DWI Offense

After getting arrested for his 9th DWI charge, 50-year-old Texas man Christopher Faran Stanford has received a life sentence. The man seems to not be taking responsibility for his actions, citing that he has been charged for DWIs so often simply because he is “unlucky.”

After pleading guilty to the charge, a Parker County jury decided that because of how frequently Stanford gets arrested for the same crime, the man deserved a life sentence. It was reported that Stanford allegedly asked for his sentence to be up to the jury.

Lengthy Sentence for Man Charged with DWI

On the matter, Parker County DA Jeff Swain stated, “His record showed that he was going to continue endangering communities throughout the Metroplex unless he was locked up. Since Mr. Stanford had four previous prison sentences for felony DWI offenses, he was treated as a habitual offender.”

On August 15, 2022, Stanford was apprehended by officers after a failed attempt to leave the scene of an accident on foot after causing a crash by running a red light. Stanford was arrested after officers found him trying to hop a tall barbed-wire fence. His blood alcohol level was reportedly 0.267, far above Texas’ legal limit of 0.08. The driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run with Stanford told police that immediately after the accident, the drunk driver said, “I have to go. I’m going to get in trouble.”

Stanford tried to convince the jury that he didn’t have a drinking problem although he’s been arrested for close to 10 DWIs since 2003. Sadly, being locked up for the same crime multiple times in a span of 20 years was not enough to set this petty criminal straight. Although Stanford received a life sentence for his 9th DWI, his sentence does include the possibility of parole. Regarding Stanford’s sentence, Swain added, “Under Texas law, Mr. Stanford will be eligible for parole when his actual time served plus his good time credit totals 15 years.”

