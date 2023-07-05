Three Dead, Six Wounded in Louisiana Fourth of July Shooting

A Fourth of July shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana left three dead and six others wounded, as investigators continue to search for answers and suspects.

As of early Wednesday, there was no word on how many gunmen were involved, how events unfolded, or the motive behind the shooting.

Police say two bodies were found upon arrival, while a third later died at a hospital. Shreveport Police Lt. Van Ray added there were “an enormous amount” of people at the scene when police arrived, making it difficult to locate the victims.

Shreveport police patrol the scene of a Fourth of July shooting. (WDSU/Screenshot)

Also, a lieutenant told KTAL that first responders had trouble getting to the scene.

“I can tell you getting here and getting EMS here; it was a difficult thing,” the lieutenant said to KTAL. “A lot of us had to park our cars to take off running just to get down the street because there were so many cars on the side of the street.”

“Now we are the victim of a mass shooting in our community simply because individuals decided to come in and disrupt a good time that individuals were having,” local councilwoman Tabitha Taylor said, via CBS News. “A family event that has gone on for years in our community has been disrupted by gunfire because somebody decided to pull their guns and do this. Why, why? My other choice words cannot be articulated on camera.”

Taylor added that people were “running for their lives, children running for their lives, homes and lives that have been disrupted. … We heard families crying and screaming on the street. Some individuals that (didn’t) know exactly what way or what direction to go looking for their loved ones.”

The condition of the six survivors has not been determined, Ray said.