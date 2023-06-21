Woman Accused of Posing as Man to Trick Teenager Into Relationship

A British woman admitted to dressing like a man to fool a visually impaired teenager into a same-sex relationship, saying she got caught up in a “web of lies” in the process.

Videos by Rare

Gee, ya think?

Georgia Bilham, 21, told the Chester Crown Court that she created a male alter ego named “George” as “an escape” from her unhappy life. She used this to have a relationship with a nearsighted teen.

The prosecutor asked Bilham if she felt that the teen would not be attracted to her as a woman.

“I can’t answer that,” Bilham replied, via the BBC.

Georgia Bilham exits court. (WTX News/Screenshot)

Bilhem, disguised as a man, allegedly was able to successfully catfish her 19-year old victim.

“Why didn’t you just say you are a female with a different name?” Pope asked Bilham in court.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

“Because I was caught in a web of lies,” Bilham replied.

That said, Bilham denied accusations that she stuffed socks inside her boxer shorts to mimic a penis. She also claimed that the alleged victim knew Belham was actually a woman.

As the couple became intimate, Bilham reportedly would not allow the alleged victim to remove her shorts because her male character was supposedly self-conscious about scars from being stabbed.

In all, Bilham has denied 17 counts, including sexual assault and assault by penetration.