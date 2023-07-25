The Biden family’s dog, Commander, has a nasty track record of biting White House staff.

Joe Biden and his wife Jill had a dog named Major before taking in Commander. Major was the culprit of many bites and attacks on Secret Service members along with other people stationed in the White House in 2021. Due to the rowdy nature of the pup, Major was given to a family friend.

Since then, Joe and Jill have gotten themselves a German Shepherd. The German Shepard’s name is Commander. Just like Major, and Hunter for that matter, Commander is a bit out of line. According to the New York Post, the White House has reported seven attacks by Commander in under four months.

While Biden reportedly doubts some of the Secret Service member’s accusations against the dog, the bitten officers beg to differ.

Biden’s Dog Commander Adds To List Of First Family Members Out Of Line

President Biden's Dog Commander Allegedly Bit 7 People https://t.co/0FNsUQnOuH — TMZ (@TMZ) July 25, 2023

One instance occurred when an officer was sitting near some stairs at the White House when an unprovoked Commander repeatedly bit his arm and quad. The attack put him in a “considerable amount of pain.” More officers were injured including one sent to the hospital following his bitter encounter with the feisty creature. While recovering for days in the hospital one injured Secret Service member shared: “My leg and arm still hurts. He bit me twice and ran at me twice.”

In another case, the First Lady was present as the dog charged an officer: “I saw Commander exit the Kennedy Garden and sprint towards me. I immediately stopped and put my hands up. Commander then bit me on left [thigh] and then ran back towards the First Lady.” The dog didn’t even respect the officer’s surrender. Commander has garnered many other accounts of aggressive behavior but one Secret Service member put it matter-a-factly: “What a joke … if it wasn’t their dog he would already have been put down – freaking clown needs a muzzle.”

