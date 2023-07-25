Biden Falsely Claims He Cured Cancer: “We Ended Cancer As We Know It” (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered a bizarre and confusing speech from the White House today. The speech was supposed to ironically center around access to mental health resources.

Videos by Rare

During the speech, Biden falsely claimed that he and his Administration have “ended cancer as we know it.”

“If you could do anything at all Joe, what would you do? I said I’d cure cancer, and they looked at me like ‘why cancer?’ Because nobody thinks we can. That’s why, and we can. We ended cancer as we know it!” Biden said.

See a clip of this horrendous lie below…

BIDEN: "We ended cancer as we know it" 🧐 pic.twitter.com/oio44FEnVp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2023

Lying about cutting the deficit wasn’t enough. Lying about the gas prices wasn’t enough. Lying about inflation wasn’t enough. Lying about Ukraine wasn’t enough. Lying about Republicans wasn’t enough. Biden has now actually stated, publicly, that he has cured cancer. What an absolute fantasyland this Administration is living in.

This moment follows a confusing speech that Biden delivered with Vice President Kamala Harris this morning. A confused Biden began his speech with a strange grin, telling the audience, “Before I say even more what’s on my mind, I’m now gonna leave this podium.”

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "Before I say even more what's on my mind, I'm now gonna leave this podium" pic.twitter.com/P4wzS3W2jU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2023

This President is obviously lost. It is beyond time for the 25th Amendment!