10 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Carrying Wedding Guests Rolls Over

In New South Wales, Australia, a bus full of wedding guests crashed and rolled over, killing 10 and injuring 25. The deadly crash occurred this past Sunday in the Hunter Valley wine region at around 11:30 PM. The bus was coming from the Wandin Estate Winery, where the passengers just enjoyed the wedding of Mitchell Gaffney and Madeleine Edsell.

At least one of the 25 injured passengers is in critical condition. The identities of the individuals involved in the crash have not yet been released. A witness of the accident told ABC, “The fog was terrible, It was super foggy. You could barely see in front of you.”

Deadly Bus Crash in Australia

After the crash, the unidentified 58-year-old driver was evaluated at the hospital, receiving “mandatory testing and assessment.” After his evaluation, the driver was then taken to Cessnock Police Station and charged with “ten counts of dangerous driving occasioning death – drive manner dangerous, and one count of negligent driving (occasioning death).” A request for bail was made and denied, and the man is set to appear in court on Tuesday. The driver’s license has also been suspended.

One wedding guest who was not involved in the fatal crash told 7 News Australia, “It was a nice day, a pretty good wedding … fairy tale stuff really, it was a nice day, and we went to come back and get drunk, and we got the news that there had been a crash, and we all started panicking.”

Kynan Stanford, the bride’s cousin, told the outlet, “The bride was pretty much kicking down the door trying to get in the car, saying, ‘Get me there, I need to go’ and we were like, ‘No, you don’t need to go.'”

During a recent press conference, Anthony Albanese, Australia’s Prime Minister, released a statement regarding the crash. It partly reads, “All of us know the joy of going to a wedding. The chance to celebrate dear friends and family… For a joyous day like that, in a beautiful place, to end in such terrible loss of life and injury, is so cruel and so sad and so unfair.”