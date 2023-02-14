Brothers Trapped Under Rubble for Nearly 200 Hours Rescued After Turkey Earthquakes

Two brothers were among those miraculously rescued amid the rubble that resulted from massive earthquakes that Turkey and parts of Syria.

One of the brothers said he was able to survive drinking protein powder, another played video games after his building collapsed. Rescue personnel was able to hear brothers Muhammed Enes Yeninar, 17, and Baki Yeninar, 21, after their apartment building in Kahramanmaras had collapsed.

The boys had been trapped for more than 200 hours and were among at least a half-dozen survivors pulled from the block of apartments. More than 37.000 deaths have been attributed to the deaths. It is believed Kahramanmaras was the center of the quakes.

Two Rescued After Spending Almost Five Days Trapped Under Rubble

“While we were scooping the debris under out feet with an excavator, a hole opened over there, and suddenly, we heard a voice saying, ‘I’m here,’ ” said worker Miner Ilyas Gunes, via the New York Post.

The earthquakes were called the worst national disaster to hit the area in more than 100 years. Rescuers suspect the death toll will only continue to rise as they sort through the destruction.

“We are witnessing the worst natural disaster in the WHO European region for a century, and we are still learning about its magnitude,” Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said during a news conference, via the Post.

The cost of the damage to Turkey alone reportedly exceeds $84.1 billion.