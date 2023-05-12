Elon Musk Is Leaving Twitter…Now What?

One of the world’s most interesting entrepreneurs took a poll in December. He asked the people on Twitter if he should step down or stay on as CEO. With a total of 17 million votes, Musk was voted out at 57.5% according to The Washington Post. Elon Musk immediately fulfilled the request by placing his dog Floki in charge. To the relief of advertisers on Twitter this is not Musk’s long-term plan.

The dog has just been his interim CEO. Musk said it would realistically take him until the end of this year to find someone. Well, it seems that he has found someone “foolish enough to take the job”. Musk tweeted that he has found his new CEO and that she is set to begin in nearly 6 weeks. The Tesla founder has yet to share explicitly… but we have a pretty good idea.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!



My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

There has been lots of chatter surrounding Linda Yaccarino. Linda at the very least is in the running. As reported by Reuters, Musk himself said that she “could” be the next CEO. Linda has announced that she is leaving Comcast NBCUniversal. This announcement came out this morning, Friday the 12th. The change is effective immediately. Linda did wonders at the company and can be credited with driving NBCUniversal to the place it is now. Linda and her team reportedly have earned NBCU more than $100 billion in revenue. In other words, she appears to be up to the task.

Additionally, Linda Yaccarino interviewed Musk at an advertising conference this past month in Miami. The talk went exceedingly well and has left little room for questions of the hire.

So what about Musk? While he plans to give the position of CEO away, he will retain his spot as the chief technology officer and still be working behind the scenes. The decision will hopefully bring the best out of the situation, keeping advertisers from running with Linda and bringing the necessary change to a historically questionable platform, with Musk’s continued involvement. So yes, Elon Musk is stepping down but he will still have a say at Twitter.