Fatal Car Crash That Left 2 Dead Linked to Popular TikTok ‘Kia Challenge’

Police are investigating whether a high-speed car crash in California that resulted in two deaths is tied to a TikTok challenge.

Jess Bradford Jr., 21, and Michael Wyrick, 16, perished after stealing a Hyundai and crashing into a fence and tree at a park in Lodi, Calif., per Lodi police.

Investigators are now wondering if the stolen vehicle was part of a TikTok “Kia challenge,” in which a group of individuals hot-wired Hyundais and Kias with a USB drive,” per CBS News. The so-called challenge was making its way around the social media platform the previous evening.

Police chased the vehicle for a while, but called it off just after the Kia turned off its lights. The deadly crash took place shortly thereafter.

“After observing several traffic violations, an officer attempted an enforcement stop on one of the vehicles. Both of the vehicles fled in separate directions and a pursuit was initiated on one of them. The vehicle fled from officers at a high rate of speed and the driver shut off the vehicle’s lights,” the Lodi Police Department said on Facebook. “The pursuit was terminated.

“Kia Challenge”

“Approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the pursuit, LPD was dispatched to Peterson Park on a single report of what sounded to be gunshots and glass breaking. When officers arrived, they located a vehicle crashed into a fence and a tree inside the park. Officers also realized the vehicle was the one that they had pursued earlier. At this time, the report of ‘gunshots and glass breaking’ is believed to have been the sound of the collision.”

Photos show the vehicle in total ruins, with the roof ripped entirely off the car.

One witness told CBS that his car was dented during the chase.

“I’m still kind of mind blown by how it even happened and how this happened, how he got all the way out there. It’s just crazy,” he said of the accident.

The so-called TikTok challenge is based on the idea that it’s extremely easy to steal a Hyundai or Kia without the actual key to the vehicle.