Peloton Recalling More Than 2 Million Bikes Due to Seat Defect

Popular exercise-bike company Peloton has announced it is recalling more than 2 million bikes after realizing the seat post can break during use, potentially collapsing and causing injury.

The recall involves Peloton Bikes Model PL01, available from 2018-2023, for a cost of about $1,400. The bikes were sold at the Peloton website, on Amazon, and at Dick’s Sporting Goods retail store.

Per the Associated Press, the bike manufacturer has received more than 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the rest of the bike during use. That includes 13 reports of injuries — from a fractured wrist to bruised ribs to abrasions — after customers fell from a defective bike.

Only bikes sold in the United States are being recalled, the AP added. The Peloton original bike in the UK, Germany and Australia are not part of the recall, nor is the Peloton Bike+.

Customers who own one of the bikes under recall have been advised to stop using the bike immediately and call the company for a free repair. Peloton is also offering a new seat post that can be self-installed.

Peloton has been undergoing a shift in its corporate structure, announcing it was cutting 500 jobs in October. That followed an August announcement of 784 job cuts.

Sales of exercise bikes rose considerably during the 2020 COVID pandemic, with Peloton reportedly leading the way.

” The New York-based company’s share price multiplied by more than five times in 2020 amid lockdowns that made its bikes and treadmills popular among customers who pay a monthly fee to participate in its interactive workouts,” the AP wrote.

