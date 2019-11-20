Keanu Reeves has a girlfriend. I repeat Keanu Reeves has a new girlfriend. This news came to light at the LACMA Art+ Film Gala in LA where he was spotted with artist Alexandra Grant. The pair have been friends for nearly a decade but recently decided to try something new in their personal lives. They first met when they worked together on Reeve’s book, Ode to Happiness, in 2011.

The project was so special because it was Keanu Reeves’ first project as an author and it was also Alexandra Grant’s first book as an artist, who is a graduate of Swarthmore College, based in Los Angeles. In 2016, just a few years later, the pair worked together when Grant created the illustrations for Keanu Reeves’ book, Shadows.

Alexandra Grant is more than Keanu Reeves' girlfriend, she's an accomplished artist and in fact, they met through art and creativity ❤️ #CoupleGoals pic.twitter.com/XaDwt9s6Bx — Cultura Colectiva + (@ccplus) November 12, 2019

Report and pictures date their couple’s relationship to around May of this year. However, some sources claim that the couple has been an item secretly since last year. They were first seen at The Geffen Contemporary in LA at the MOCA Benefit 2019. Allegedly, the Matrix actor was the one who wanted to take the relationship with Grant public. An unnamed source (his publicist?) says that this is because “Keanu wants to openly share his life with her. He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life.”

They started slowly holding hands at the Saint Laurent Men’s Spring/Summer ’20 show at the Paradise Cove Beach in Malibu. Paparazzi have also spotted the celebs on cozy date nights being affectionate, including hand holding, resting heads on the others shoulder, and just being generally cute and close.

Keanu Reeves fans are excited to see the celeb in a happy place in his personal life. This after being through quite a traumatic experience. In 2001, his then-girlfriend Jennifer Syme drover her 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee in a row of parked cars in Los Angeles. She was partially ejected for the vehicle and unfortunately died at the age of 28.

Both Reeves and Syme had previously also suffered the loss of their child, who was stillborn. At eight months into her pregnancy to Ava Archer Syme-Reeves, the child was born, which put a strain on their relationship due to their grief which resulted in their breakup.

They say that happiness will find us all. Plus, this duo seems to compliment each other’s skills. Here’s to a happy Keanu!