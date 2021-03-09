Monday was International Women’s Day, and the National Women’s Hall of Fame announced its list of inductees, including former First Lady Michelle Obama. She, along with many other influential and iconic women will be honored with an induction ceremony at the NWHF’s new home, the 1844 Seneca Knitting Mill building in Seneca Falls, New York, on October 2, 2021.

NWHF wrote about former President Barack Obama’s wife in a press release about the 2021 inductees, saying, “Advocate, author, lawyer, and 44th First Lady of the United States—the first Black person to serve in the role—Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century,” praising her for her time as First Lady in creating several programs.

Obama started the Let’s Move! program to focus on ending childhood obesity, the Joining Forces organization with current President Joe Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, to help veterans, and Let Girls Learn to support international girls’ education around the world. She also released her best-selling memoir called Becoming in 2018, winning the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album. She also has a podcast called “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” and she and her husband created Higher Ground Productions.

The NWHF said:

“Both in and out of the White House, Michelle Obama has accomplished her initiatives and so much more—becoming an advocate for healthy families, service members and their families, higher education, international adolescent girls’ education, and serving as a role model for women and young girls everywhere.”

According to the Associated Press, other inductees will include phenomenal women such as PepsiCo CEO and Chairman Indra Nooyi, soccer star and Olympian Mia Hamm, and Judy Chicago, the artist, author, feminist, educator, and intellectual. Rebecca Halstead (Becky) will also be inducted for being the first female in American history to command in combat at the strategic level, and Joy Harjo, a member of the Mvskoke Nation, will also be inducted in recognition of her careers as a poet, musician, playwright, painter, and author. In 2019, Harjo made American history when she was the first Native American to be appointed U.S. poet laureate.

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, abolitionist Emily Howland, and best-selling author Octavia Butler will also be posthumously inducted, with past inductees including Aretha Franklin from last year, and Gloria Allred and Jane Fonda from 2019.

List of 2021 NWHF Inductees