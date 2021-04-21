It’s been more than three decades since American audiences met actress Regina King, who made her debut as Brenda Jenkins on the TV sitcom 227 in 1985.

34 years later, King has been garnering attention from her movie One Night in Miami, which picked up several Oscar nominations and earned King a Golden Globe nomination for best director. After seeing her host SNL in February, curious fans are clamoring to learn more about the backstory and personal life of the American actress and filmmaker. Where’d she come from? What have we seen her in? Is she single? If she could be any kitchen utensil, what kitchen utensil would she be, and why?

To find out the answers to these pressing questions, we dug up everything we could about Regina King:

Who is Regina King?

Regina King was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1971. She kicked off her Hollywood career in the television show 227 with costars Hal Williams and Marla Gibbs, which she would star in between 1985 to 1990. After the TV show, King went on to land roles in movies like Boyz n the Hood, Jerry Maguire, and Miss Congeniality 2. Her performance in Ray earned her an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special. In 2018, she earned the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk.

King also starred in a number of TV series, including Leap of Faith, 24, Southland, The Boondocks, Seven Seconds, and The Big Bang Theory. Between 2015 to 2017, King starred in the ABC TV series American Crime, earning her two Primetime Emmy Awards. Her most recent acting appearance HBO’s Watchmen miniseries earned her another two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Who is Regina King’s Ex-Husband Ian Alexander Sr.?

Regina King was married to Ian Alexander Sr. from 1997 to 2007. Alexander is also an actor who has starred in TV shows like Masters of Horror and The Chris Isaak Show. After their divorce, the couple continues to co-parent their son Ian Alexander Jr. — though not always amicably. King discussed her co-parenting experience with her ex-husband in the 2017 essay collection “He Never Came Home: Interviews, Stories, and Essays from Daughters on Life Without Their Father”.

Advertisement

“Because of our issues, Ian was becoming the kid whose parents were so disconnected that they couldn’t even sit next to each other, let alone have a civilized conversation,” she penned in the essay, which was excerpted in Essence. “I had been that kid once and it wasn’t fun.”

In 2011, King started dating Cosby Show alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Warner reportedly broke off the relationship on Valentine’s Day because he “wasn’t feeling it anymore”. Boooo.

These days, King is happily single. “I’ve been so busy with work and my girlfriends are like, ‘Do you think a man is just gonna go knock on the door, like, ‘I’m here!’?’ And I think I wish he would, but I have to make that more of a priority,” King told Wendy Williams in an interview.

So who does King bring as her red carpet date? None other than her son, Ian Jr. As her date at the 2019 Globes, Ian told E! News, “Usually people will ask me, ‘What’s it like having Regina King be your mother?’. She’s just a super mom, really. She doesn’t really let bad work days or anything come back and ruin the time that we have, so it’s really awesome to have a mother that … I can enjoy spending time with and all that.”