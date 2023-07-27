Chuck Schumer: “The Importance Of Climate Is Shown On A 90-Degree Day!” (Video)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer appeared in front of the Capitol building yesterday to drum up fear about climate change. On the day that Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal was tossed by a Delaware Judge, it appears that Schumer was eager to change the topic of national conversation.

His actions mimic those of White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who began her press conference yesterday by shouting about President Biden’s policies on ‘climate change’. “From day one, President Biden has treated climate change with the urgency it requires!”

See a clip of that moment below…

Karine Jean-Pierre opens today's press briefing: "From day one, President Biden has treated climate change with the urgency it requires!" pic.twitter.com/IPVMybMV01 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2023

Schumer echoed these statements during his press conference, claiming that a ’90 degree day’ is a representation of climate change. What is Schumer talking about? It seems to be pure fear-mongering.

See a clip of Schumer desperately trying to change the ‘Hunter Biden’ topic below…

CHUCK SCHUMER: “The importance of climate is shown on a 90 degree day!”pic.twitter.com/kHOH8ukJ9Z — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 26, 2023

Every single time the Democrats want the public to look away from something happening in the news, it seems that there are two main distractions deployed…

1) Climate Change Fear-Mongering

2) ALIENS

Yes, Congress actually held UFO whistleblower testimonies yesterday, the same day Hunter Biden was set to appear in a federal courthouse in Delaware. How convenient!

Some of us like the Summer, Chuck! Also, do yo have any idea what you are talking about? For years, we were told people without medical degrees were not allowed to speak about things like the COVID virus or masks, so why is Chuck Schumer allowed to talk about the climate?

He’s no meteorologist!