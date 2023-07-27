White House Press Secretary: “Hunter Biden Is A Private Citizen And This Was A Personal Matter For Him” (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did her absolute best to change the topic of discussion yesterday amongst the chaos of news that Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal was rejected by a Delaware Judge.

Videos by Rare

Jean-Pierre began her remarks by randomly talking about Joe Biden’s policies on climate change. The Press Secretary can be quoted as saying, “From day one, President Biden has treated climate change with the urgency it requires!” See her beginning her briefing with that statement below…

Karine Jean-Pierre opens today's press briefing: "From day one, President Biden has treated climate change with the urgency it requires!" pic.twitter.com/IPVMybMV01 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2023

Despite her attempts to change the topic of conversation, Jean-Pierre was still hammered by reporters over the Hunter Biden situation. She attempted to get out in front of these questions by making the following statement at the beginning of her briefing.

“Now I know many people have been following the news in Delaware today and are going to have a lot of questions, and so here’s what I’ll say at the top before I turn it over to my colleague, the Admiral. Hunter Biden is a private citizen, and this was a personal matter for him. As we have said, the President, the First Lady, they love their son, and they support him as he continues to rebuild his life. This case was handled independently, as all of you know, by the Justice Department under the leadership of a prosecutor appointed by the former President, President Trump. For anything further, as you know, and we’ve been very consistent from here, I’d refer to the Department of Justice, and to Hunter’s representatives, who is his legal team, obviously, who can address any of your questions.”

See a clip of that statement below…

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE on Hunter Biden:



"Hunter Biden is a private citizen and this was a personal matter for him" pic.twitter.com/TtVioo4ijY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2023